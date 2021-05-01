Treva Lewellen, 84, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Corinth in Magnolia Regional Health Center. Services will be on Saturday May 1, 2021 at 11am at Criswell Cemetery. Condolences may be made at keslerfuneralhome.com.

