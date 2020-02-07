Betty Jean Jones Lewis, 88, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center -Gilmore in Amory, MS. She was born November 18, 1931 in Aberdeen to Robert Homer Jones and Mary Bell Neely Jones. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. Ms. Lewis was an Office Manager in Medical Clinics for 56 Years. She worked for Dr. Dabbs, Dr. Fulton, Dr. Jamchuck and Dr. Brown. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Aberdeen. A Graveside Service will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at New Hope Cemetery with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one sister Mary Jane Kuykendall (Ralph) of Amory, MS; three nieces Mary Jo Kirkpatrick (Billy) of Becker, MS, Jeannie Goodnoh (Stephen) of Amory, Ms. and Anna Howell (Andy) of Madison, MS.; two great nieces Mary Kathryn and Molly and two great nephews Paul and Spence. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Thomas Edward Lewis. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
61°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 9, 2020 @ 5:51 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.