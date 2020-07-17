OKOLONA -- Charlie Lewis, 86, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Boone's Chapel UMC. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:30 AM to service time at the church. Burial will follow at Boone's Chapel Cemetery (private).

