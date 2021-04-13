Edd Lewis was born the eighth of ten siblings on October 18, 1948 in Chickasaw County, Okolona, Mississippi to Johnnie Lewis and Leona Wooten Lewis. He graduated from Okolona High School, attended college at IJC where he played football just before being drafted into the US ARMY. Edd received numerous medals for his military service in Vietnam. Edd did carpentry work, spent six years working on a farm for Mr. O.W. Ball, and then went to ICC learning more of the carpentry trade in a House Building Cluster. Later, he worked for Blount Int'l on the Tom Bigbee Waterway pouring the locks, dam and boat ramps. Edd worked at Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. in Tupelo for 23 years and retired in February 2009. Edd and Donna, along with friends and family members, built a home in 2004 that he designed on the land he loved and where he grew up south of Okolona in Chickasaw County. He enjoyed working the land, growing vegetables and sharing them with family, friends and neighbors. He loved to tell people he lived at Egypt just to see the look on their faces! Then telling them it was Egypt, MS. He had lots of stories from his childhood, time in Vietnam and experiences in life and enjoyed telling stories. He spent his life taking care of his family and was generous to those in need. He professed his faith in Jesus as his savior and was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Donna Lewis; two sons, David Lewis (Lori) of Walker, LA and Stephen Lewis of Mantachie; a step-son, Marcus Hill (Michelle) of Myrtle; seven grandchildren, Audrey Burks (Joey), Brooke Greenhill (Cody), Chance Clayton, Carley Gibson, Lindsey Hill, James Lewis and Lila Lewis; and six great-grandchildren, Jasper Huck Burks, Maverick Lewis Burks, Emma Kayte Greenhill, Cameron James Greenhill, Harley Jade Hill and Layla Jo Clayton. Surviving brothers and sisters are, Lounez Scrivner, Elizabeth Hamric, Clayton Lewis, Kathleen Thornton and Sammy Lewis. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Lewis and Leona Wooten Lewis; brothers, Joseph Lee Lewis, Tom Lewis, William Earl Lewis; a sister, Johnnie Ruth Wright and step daughter, Deborah Smith. A celebration of life service with Military Honors will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. The family will begin receiving friends one hour prior to service time Thursday only. Burial will be in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is happy to serving their friends. Pallbearers will be Huck Burks, Cody Greenhill, Joey Burks, Chance Clayton, James Lewis, Michael Lewis, Bruce Lewis, Paul Rajacich, Johnny Barnett, Fred Barnett, Roy Barnett, Mike Lewis, Terry Manning, Steve Manning and Richard Manning. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Boone's Chapel Cemetery Fund, 496 Co Rd 411, Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.