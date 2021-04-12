Edd Lewis, 72, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at VA Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 AM at Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 AM to service time only at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

