April Dawn Lewis Harris, 39, passed away December 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was an avid Ole Miss fan and Trent Harmon fan. She loved spending time with her family and loved all of her animals. She was a beautiful lady with a heart of gold. She is survived by her husband, Doug Harris; her children, Colton, Nick, MiKayla and Kyrsten; her mother and father, Eddie and Patricia Lewis, Okolona; sister, Lisa Parker(Tony), Houston; mother-in-law, Cindy Putt(Scotty), Pontotoc; sisters-in-law, Debbie Griggs and Amanda Harris; brothers-in-law, Charles Harris(Melissa), Amory and Alex Harris(Lacrisha), Amory; nieces and nephews, Dylan, Chris, Brandon, Dawson, Katherine, McKenzie, Brooke, Ethan, Ridge, Riley, Reece, Lizzy, Bryson and David; and a special friend, Maria Burleson Barnard. She is preceded in death by her son, Peyton Ryan; grandfather, Alvie Griggs, Jr.; father-in-law, Douglas Foy Harris; and grandparents, Jacob and Frances Lewis. Services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Drew Richardson and Bro. Joseph Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Dylan Minor, Brandon Minor, Dawson Tipton, Colton Harris, Scotty Putt, and Eddie Lewis. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 5-8PM and Saturday, December 21, 2019 10AM until service time.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Who won on early Signing Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.