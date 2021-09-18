Janice Lewis Mooreville- Janice Faye Lewis, at the age of 75, passed away in her home on Monday, August 30, 2021, from health complications. Janice was the daughter of Dollie Beasley Abbott, she was born on April 24, 1946, in Alabama. While her health allowed she worked many years at Hunter Saddler, Delta, and Day-Bright. She enjoyed long conversation with friends and loved her family. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bob Lewis; three sons, Reggie Ables, Frank Smith, and Jaden Lewis; two daughters, Veronica Rice and Joy Davis; step-daughter, Glenda Vandevander; two step-sons, Robert Lewis and Richard Lewis; three sisters, Grace McKinney, Shirley Cason, and Linda Oliver; one brother, David Abbott; five grandsons, Chris Rice, Brandon Rice, Terrance Rice, Dillon Ivy, and Luke Smith; two granddaughters, Breanna Smith, and Demi Ivy; and a lot of friends. She was preceded in death by her mother; stepson, Brian Lewis; and one brother. A memorial service honoring Janice's life will be held at a later date. Friends and family will be notified. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
