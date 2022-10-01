Fulton — JD Lewis, 92, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born June 26, 1930 to the late Jimmy B. Lewis and the late Dora Waddle Lewis Oswalt. JD was a simple man and worked most of his life right beside Billy Wood. He also helped at Fulton Dragway for many years. He had a special family that took care of him that consisted of Dovie and Billy Wood. For the last several years he was cared by all the Wood's girls. Service will be at 6:00 pm on Monday October 3, 2022 at Senter Funeral Directors with Mike Deaton and Deborah Tierce speaking. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm Monday Oct. 3 in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his niece, Dovie C. (Billy) Wood of Fulton; great-nieces: Judy (Jeff) Franks, Deborah (Larry) Tierce, Mitzi (Eddie) Moore, Karen (Chris Strange) Wood, Sharon (Mike) Franks. Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Jeff Franks, Larry Tierce, Eddie Moore, Mike Franks, Chris Strange. Special thanks to the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House. Online condolences can be expressed www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
