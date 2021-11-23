Jerry Wayne Lewis, 78, departed this life for the life eternal from his home in the Egypt Community south of Okolona in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. Jerry was born in Chickasaw Co. on July 31, 1943, the son of the late Jacob "Jake" Lewis and Mary Frances Blankenship Lewis. A lifelong resident, Jerry married Eugenia Leona Hood on Aug. 5, l971. He worked over 40 years for Daybrite Lighting in Tupelo. Jerry loved the land and outdoors, walks through the woods, hunting deer and squirrel and fishing in earlier days. A self described "homebody", Jerry enjoyed his family, quiet times and was a faithful member of the Aberdeen Church of Christ. A graveside only service will be held at 1 PM Today, (Wed., Nov. 24, 2021) at Boone's Chapel Cemetery in Okolona with Minister Jonathan Hagar officiating. Burial will follow in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving the family. Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years; Jean Lewis of Egypt; his daughters, Brenda Jacobs (Justin) of Marietta and Catherine Lewis of Mantachie; 8 grandchildren: Kayla McCoy, Jason Cooley, Megan Harlow, Hayden Cooley, Hanna Poole, Carson Frazier, Chassity Poole and Ava Kate Jacobs. 6 great grandchildren; one brother, Eddie Lewis (Pat) of Okolona, several nieces and nephews; He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Gene Lewis and Ronald Lewis. Pallbearers will be Mike Lewis, Hayden Cooley, Levi Harlow, Jeff Hood, Ethan McCoy, Justin Jacobs, David Smith and Allen Hood. Honorary pallbearers will be Tiny Emmons and Jonathan Smith. Memorials may be made to Boone's Chapel Church Cemetery, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS. 38860 or the Aberdeen Church of Christ, 105 Church St., Aberdeen, MS. 39730.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.