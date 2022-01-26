Jim Lewis, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo . He was born April 26, 1956 to the late James Edward Lewis and Kathleen Johnson Lewis. He retired from Cooper Tire after 30 years of service. Jim enjoyed hunting, playing with his grandchildren, helping anyone in need, and just spending time with his family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday January 28, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Galloway officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday January 28 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Chris Lewis of Fulton, mother; Kathleen Lewis of Fulton, son; Matt (Bridgitt) Lewis of Tupelo, daughter; Blake (Steven) Thomas of Tupelo, grandchildren, Jaycee, Walker, Christian, Steviana, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Mason, and Ainsley, 2 sisters; Janet (Johnny) Graham of Fulton, and Lori (Jeff) Gray of Fulton. He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Lewis. Pallbearers will be Matt Lewis, Steven Thomas, Dray Dabbs, Chris Orsborn, John Graham, Josh Graham, and Ceburn Gray. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
