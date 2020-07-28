Jimmy Hugh Lewis, 75, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Lewis will be at 11 AM Wednesday, July 29 at his beloved Trinity Assembly of God Church will Bro. Clay Pritchett officiating. Burial will follow in Ripley City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Lewis was born January 9, 1945 in Myrtle, MS, the son of the late Jack and Jettie Thomas Lewis. He was a 1964 graduate of Blue Mountain High School where he served as a star basketball player for the Cougars. After graduation, Mr. Lewis moved to Aurora, IL and continued his education at the University of Illinois. Returning to Tippah County in 1975, he was employed as a materials manager for companies in North Mississippi and Alabama. A long time member of Trintiy Assembly of God, Mr. Lewis will be remembered as a huge family man.He loved having all his family gathered for holidays, special events or just sharing the opportunity to be with them on an ordinary day. He was considered the rock of his family...the backbone for them all. A superhero who didn't know how to quit. An avid softball player, Mr. Lewis coached his sons and grandsons in little league and was known as a "pool shark" in earlier years. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, July 29 and will continue from 9 AM to 11 AM at Trinity Assembly of God. Memories will be shared by his wife, Bettye Horner Lewis of Ripley, four daughters, Tonya Rodgers (Kim) of Falkner, Susan Lancaster of Sugar Grove, IL, Tammy Bennett of Iuka and Leigh Ann Lewis of Pontotoc, five sons, Eric Turnbow , Jason Lewis (Wynde), Danny Lewis (Aleisha) and Riley Lewis all of Ripley and Hunter Babb of Jackson, TN, two sisters, Shirley McDonald (Wayne) of Pine Grove and Betty Lee (Glen) of New Albany, a brother, Mike Lewis of Blue Mountain, 28 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, a son in law, Larry Jones of New Albany and a host of family members and friends. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Lewis, a daughter, Sonya Jones, infant son, Mark Anthony Lewis, a sister, Faye Hall, two brothers, Danny Lee Lewis and Thomas Gene Lewis,two grandchildren,Kymberlee Lynn Bennett and Christian Mullins Bennett and son in law, Jimmie Lancaster. The family requests that all family and friends wear masks and practice social distancing required by the CDC guidelines. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Lewis family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
