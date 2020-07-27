TIPPAH COUNTY -- Jimmy Hugh Lewis, 75, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 AM at Trinity Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 28 from 5 PM to 8 PM and will continue from 9 AM to 11 AM Wednesday, July 29 at Trinity Assembly of God Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery.

