L.C. Lewis, 84, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at his daughter's home in Booneville. He was born July 1, 1935, in Tremont to Woodrow and Vera Seaton Lewis. He was owner and operator of Lewis and Sons Roofing for over 30 years. He was an avid collector and restorer of antique cars. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Tim Lewis (Michelle) of Fulton; one daughter, Cassandra Irwin (Matthew) of Booneville; one brother, Tommy Lewis of Tupelo; two sisters, Patricia Pitts (Ed) of Mantachie and Helen Gilmore of Nettleton; four grandchildren, Tonya Lewis, Ashley Howell, Preston Howell, and Sonya Mitchell; eight great-grandchildren, Stephen Hulett, Jacob King, Emily King, Isabella Long, Jayden Howell, Carson Howell, Ally Sutton, and Zack Sutton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Lewis; two sons, Kenny Lewis and Terry Lewis; one brother, Woodrow Lewis, Jr.; three sisters, Ann Rowland, Nell Rowland, and Linda Beam; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Matthew Irwin, Preston Howell, Tim Lewis, Felix Curtis, Darrell Gasaway, and Shone Pitts. Honorary pallbearers will be Cassandra Irwin, Michelle Lewis, and his grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the North Mississippi Home Health nurses and Judy Payne for their loving care. Condolences may be shared with the Lewis family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.