HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Lincoln D. " Bobby" Lewis, 67, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday November 30, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Christ Temple COGIC 120 W. Park Ave Holly Springs, Body will be placed in church at 12 Noon. Visitation will be on Friday November 29, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery Serenituy Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.