Houston- Marjolaine Marie Trunec Lewis, 90, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Floy Dyer Manor Nursing Home in Houston. Mrs. Lewis was born May 29, 1931 in Papillion, Nebraska to the late Joseph John Trunec and Ema Nebola Trunec. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 68 years of marriage, Jack Webb Lewis of Houston; one daughter, Kitty J. Lewis of Gulf Breeze, Florida; three sons, Paul J. "P.J." Lewis (Suzy) of Ijamsville, Maryland, Lance R. Lewis of Hereford, Arizona and Mike Lewis (Holly) of Sierra Vista, Arizona; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, Elwain Trunec of Oceanside, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph John Trunec and Ema Nebola Trunec. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.