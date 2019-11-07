Melba Ruth Purdon Lewis went home to be with the Lord at the age of 82 on November 4, 2019. She was married to the late James Aron Lewis for more than 57 years. She was a wonderful, Godly Wife, Mother,Grandmother-"MeMommy", and pastor's wife. She was born and raised in Ecru, a graduate of Blue Mountain College. She was an Elementary and Academically Gifted Teacher, a Wal-Mart employee in Pontotoc and a faithful member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Cherry Creek Baptist Church in Ecru, MS. with Bro. Dustin Long and Bro. Gary Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Cherry Creek Baptist Church 275 Subertown Rd, Ecru, MS. Melba is survived by her two children, Charlotte Lewis Berry (Gary) of Belton, MO, James Lewis (Staci) of Pontotoc, MS; nine grandchildren, John Berry (Rachel) of Belton, MO, Brian Berry of Canton, OH, Grant Berry (Natalie) of Oklahoma City, OK, Sierra Berry of Belton, MO, Amber Lewis Hall (Steven), of Starkville, MS, Andrea Lewis of Hernando, MS, Bryce Akins and Brant Akins both of Oxford, MS, and Leigh Allison Akins of Ripley, MS; two great-granddaughters, Addison Berry and Samantha Berry of Belton, MO; and extended family Erich and Joann Munn of Ripley, MS, Sean and Shelley Akins of Ripley, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband; James Aron Lewis: her parents: L.T. and Christine Horton Purdon ; one brother: O.D. Purdon (Isabelle) and her grandparents. Pallbearers will be Brian Berry, Grant Berry, Sean Akins, Bryce Akins, Brant Akins, Steven Hall Memorials may be made to Cherry Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 603, Ecru, MS 38841. Expressions of sympathy, for the Lewis family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+2
+2
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.