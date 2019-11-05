ECRU, MS -- Melba Ruth Purdon Lewis, 82, passed away Monday, November 04, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday November 9, 2019 11:00 AM at Cherry Creek Baptist Church Ecru, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday November 9, 2019 9:00 AM unitl 11:00 AM at Cherry Creek Baptist Church Ecru , MS . Burial will follow at Ecru City Cemetery.

