BOONEVILLE - Nevaeh Faith Lewis, infant, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. A private family graveside service will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at 6:00 PM at East Prentiss Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

