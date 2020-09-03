FLORENCE, AL -- Rudy Lewis, 48, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence .Private Memorial . Services will be on a later date and time at a Private location. Visitation will be on Friday September 4, 2020 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel Serenity Oxford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

