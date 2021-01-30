Sam Lewis, 83, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 A. M . until 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.

