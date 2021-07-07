Shemir Ja'Kolten Lewis, 2 YEARS OLD, passed away Friday, July 02, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford ,Graveside. Services will be on Friday July 9, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove East Church 113 CR 94 Water Valley. Visitation will be on Thursday July 8, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Serenity Daniels is in charge of arrangements .

