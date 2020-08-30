HAMILTON, AL -- Sue Lewis, 74, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Winfield Medical Center in Winfield, AL. Services will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on 10 AM - service at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Boone's Chapel Cemetery.

