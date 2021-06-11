Theodore E. "Ted" Lewis, 91, of West Street, died on Thursday morning, June 10, 2021 at Charlene Manor in Greenfield. Born in Hartford, CT on October 10, 1929, he was the son of Arthur and Inez (French) Lewis. Ted grew up in Wendell and graduated from New Salem Academy. Upon graduation, Ted served honorably in the United States Navy, including in the Korean Conflict. Ted married the girl next door, Marjorie (Powling) Lewis, who predeceased him in 1999. For many years Ted worked for Mackin Construction and retired from Erving Paper Mills. He enjoyed Sunday drives with his wife, cards with friends and family, bowling in Mackin's mixed league, country music and dancing. Ted served in many capacities over the years for the Town of Wendell including as Selectman for 39 years. He was named Franklin County Citizen of the Year in 2009 for his dedication to community service. Ted leaves three children, Dennis Lewis and his wife, Jo Dee, Debra Lewis, and Marjorie Famiglietti and her husband, Robert; four grandchildren, Jessica Dulaney, Tanner Lewis, Lorrae Famigliettic and Elise Famiglietti; four great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild. He also leaves his siblings, Deloras Williston and her husband, Harry, Karen Lemere and her husband, Jay, and Carl Lewis and his wife, Diane; along with many nieces and nephews; and his adored dog, Susie. Besides his parents and wife, Ted was predeceased by siblings and in laws, Dale Lewis (Marjorie), Arthur Lewis (Genevieve), Ruth Thibeault (Robert), Ralph Lewis (June), H. Richard Lewis (Marion), Sandra Lewis (Nell) and Midge Lewis. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange. Interment with prayers and military honors will follow at approximately 11:45 a.m. in Plainview Cemetery, North Leverett Road, North Leverett. Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family. Guest book online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
