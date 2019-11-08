Willie Lewis, Sr, 78, passed away on Thursday, November, 7, 2019 at MS State Veteran's Home in Oxford, MS. He was born in Chickasaw County on December 4, 1940, to William Lewis and Lucille Franks Lewis. He served his country for 30 years in U.S. Army and Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Bennie Huffman Lewis, of Houston; his children, Willie (Jenny) Lewis, Jr. of Houston, Richard (Kim) Lewis of Tishomingo, MS, and Evan (Tonya) Lewis of Amory; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; his sister, June (Bobby) Hall of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lewis and Lucille Houk; his daughter, Delois Ann Kilgore; his brother, Charles Lewis, and his sisters, Nora Mae Masterson and Margaret Houk. Funeral services will be Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Enon, with Brother Bobby Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Kimmel Memorial Cemetery. Southern Funeral Chapel has the honor of serving the Lewis family.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.