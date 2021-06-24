Libby Sparks Sanders

TUPELO - A Celebration of Life for Libby Sparks Sanders (1955 - 2021) will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church Parish Hall on Jefferson Street in Tupelo, Mississippi on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 2 PM until 5 PM. All friends and family are invited.

