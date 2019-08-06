NASHVILLE, TN -- Ruth Gwendolyn "Gwen" Liebeler, 88, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence in Nashville, TN. Services will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel in West Point. Visitation will be on Friday, 3:00-4:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beeks Historical Cemetery in Aberdeen.

