Lisa Angela Kitchens Light, 60, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. Born August 27, 1959 in Jackson, MS, Lisa was adopted at eight weeks old by L.C. and Geraldine Kitchens at the Mississippi Children's Home in Jackson, MS. Due to L.C.'s vocational ministry in the Methodist Church, Lisa and her parents moved often throughout North Mississippi, living in the following communities before Lisa was eighteen, Mantachie, Crenshaw, Water Valley, Batesville, Tula, Denmark, Pope, Winona and finally Duck Hill, from which Lisa graduated high school in 1978. Afterward, Lisa and her parents moved to Ozark, MS where she would work with her parents in a family mattress business. Over the following years, Lisa would enjoy quite a varied career, working at Sears Portrait Studio, the assembly line of Super Sagless Steel, as a Certified Nurse Assistant at various nursing homes and North Ms. Medical Center's main unit and retail work at Bill's Dollar Store in Belmont and Walmart in Fulton. She also found great fulfillment in working with her parents in their home furniture business and at the Tupelo Flea Market. She attended and enjoyed her church family at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a faithful prayer warrior. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 16, 4 p.m. at Kirkville Cemetery, Kirkville, MS with Bro. Glenn Bridgmon and James Underwood officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Lisa is survived by her husband - Robert "Sport" Light, Belmont, MS; one son - James Underwood (Cristy) and one grandson - Trey Underwood, all of Pratts; one step-son - Richard Walker, Midway, GA; two step-grandchildren - Lily Boston and Ryatt Kersey, Midway, GA; two uncles - Wayne Hopkins, Golden, MS and Melvin Kitchens (Carolyn) Pontotoc, MS and many cousins, friends and loved ones she held so dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Martin, James Underwood, Sr., Gary Medlock, Jackie Pounders, Danny Waters, Kirk Kitchens, Don Hall, Donnie Turner, Jordan Graham and Tim Harris. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.