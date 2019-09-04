Deborah Kay Limerick, 69, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Booneville, January 1, 1950 to Edwin and Eva Nell Malone Brown. She received her Masters Degree in Educational Psychology from Mississippi State University where she met her husband, Syd Limerick. They were married June 5, 1971. After a 21 year career as an Associate Psychologist, she retired from Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District in Dallas, Texas. She enjoyed crafting, gardening and researching her ancestry. As a result of her ancestry research, she and her sister became a member of the Natchez Trace Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member at All Saints' Episcopal Church. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Syd Limerick; mother, Eva Nell Brown of Booneville; sister, Linda Brown Sweeney and her husband, Donnie of Booneville; brother, Dwain Brown and his wife, Diane of Booneville; and numerous nieces and nephews whose lives were greatly enriched by Deborah's influence and the bond they shared. She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Brown. Services honoring her life will be Saturday September 7 at All Saints' Episcopal Church with Rev. Josh Shipman officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30am with the service starting at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Attn: Lymphoma Research Ride Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Ste. 2400 New York, NY 10005. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
