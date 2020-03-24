Delores Ann Lindley (76) passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She enjoyed fishing, yard sales and bargain shopping. Due to the CDC guidelines, a private family service will be 2 pm Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Redd officiating. Burial will take place in the Kirkville Cemetery. Delores is survived by her son, Tim Neeley of Tupelo; her daughters, Rebecca Neeley Walker of Tupelo and Anglia Jackson (Monty) of Booneville; her brother, Ricky Nichols (Wanda) of Booneville; her grandchildren, Alison Farris, Craig Jackson and Clayton Jackson; her great-grandchildren, Kylie Jackson, Chloe Jackson and Cole Jackson and her special friends, Brenda Edge and Dorothy Chaffin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, James Tully Lindley; her parents, L.B. and Anita Nichols; her brothers, Bobby and Danny Nichols; her sister, Barbara Nichols Tittle; her sister-in-law, Mary Garrett; her niece, Shelia Nichols Potts and her great-nephew, Brett Harper. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
