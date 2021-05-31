Roland Lindley, 81, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, June 1st at 11am at Waldrop Freewill Baptist Church, Hwy 195, Haleyville,AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday at 10am until service time at the church. (asociatedfuneral.com) ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO HAVE BEEN CHOSEN TO SERVE THE LINDLEY FAMILY..

