Joseph Clay Lindsey, 41, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born July 23, 1978, to Joe and Ruth Lindsey. He a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, and worked for UPS. He enjoyed riding horses, cooking out, and spending time with his children. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Jon Moore and Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed on the Oak Hill Baptist Church Facebook page and broadcast on FM channel 97.1. You are asked to stay in your car. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by one son, McClane Lindsey; one daughter, Jadyn Lindsey; and his mother, Ruth Lindsey; a special friend, Amy Rolison Melton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lindsey. A Drive-thru visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 365 CR 7461, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
