Danny Ray Lindsey, 56, passed away Monday, February 02, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4, 9AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Black Zion Cemetery.

