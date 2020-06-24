Diane Culver Lindsey, 66, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at UMMC in Jackson, MS after an extended illness. Diane was born on December 9th, 1953 in Tupelo, MS to the late Jack and Nellie Culver. She married her best friend and love of her life, Gary Fancher Lindsey, in October of 1972. Diane was a dedicated member of Richmond Baptist Church. She had a very giving spirit that was evident through anyone she came in contact with and the many activities she was involved in. She loved to paint, do crafts, and spend time as "Mimi" to her grandchildren whom she loved very much. Diane's infectious laugh and fun personality will be remembered by all of her many family and friends. Diane retired after 30 years of dedicated service at both Nettleton and Mooreville Elementary Schools. She is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, Gary Fancher Lindsey; her daughter, Michelle Lindsey Lofton (Brian Maxwell), and her son, Brian Lindsey (Tiffany Lindsey); her grandchildren, Anna Grace Lofton, Brodie Lindsey, and Hudson Lindsey; her sister, Kathy Culver; and a host of family members and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Nellie Culver, and her brother, Jackie Culver. Visitation will be from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. on Friday June 26th, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo, MS. Services will be held at 2 P.M. following visitation in the adjoining chapel with Bro. Jeremy McMahan and Bro. Marvin Murphy officiating. Private burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at 2 P.M. on Friday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Culver, Mikie Culver, Michael Lindsey, JC Holloway, Billy Deaton, and Jerry Simmons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bruce Partridge and Jeffrey Holloway. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of UMMC and NMMC who provided excellent care during her time there and at home. In lieu of flowers donations in Diane's memory may be sent to the Richmond Baptist Church Building Fund - 172 County Road 728, Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7
-
76°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 6:31 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.