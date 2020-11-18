Era Dell Pettigo Lindsey, 89, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 @ noon at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 10:00 - service time @ noon at Waters Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Kirkville.

