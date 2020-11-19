Era Dell Pettigo Lindsey, 89, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed going to flea markets and loved to visit people, especially the sick. She was a factory worker and member of Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at noon with Bro. Charles Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by a son, Danny Lindsey (Donna) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Kimberly (Kelly) Guin of Marietta and Adam (Tiffany) Lindsey of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Cooper, Campbell Guin and John Isaac, Lydia and Anna Lindsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lemoise Lindsey; parents, William and Cleo Taylor Pettigo; brothers, William Pettigo, Kenneth "Rab" Pettigo and Hubert Pettigo; sisters, Cutoh Hughes and Etoyle Murphy. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
