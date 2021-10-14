Helen Faye Brown Lindsey, 74 passed away on Wednesday October 13, 2021, In the North Mississippi Medical Center from a massive stroke. She was born on June 21, 1947, to Andrew Jackson "Tom" and Dora Elizabeth Brown. She graduated from Houston High School in the class of 1965. Helen is a member of Macedonia Methodist Church. Helen was employed at Southern Container and for Dr. John Dyer and ENT of Tupelo. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 17, 2021 1pm until service time at 2pm. Everything will be a Memorial Funeral Home of Houston with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. There will be a short graveside for family and close friends at Macedonia Methodist Church Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Dora Brown. She is survived by her son Roger Clifton "Cliff" Walters Jr. (Dean) of Houston, her granddaughter Brittany Lachney (Terry) and great grandson Dayton Grose of Houston and her sister Anne Allen (Larry) and nephew Eric Hensley. Due to multiple medical conditions the family would like to thank all of her caregivers over the years. Helen was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her fur baby Angel as well as family and friends. She always met people with a smile and a kind word. She loved and was loved by many. Pallbearers are Clyde Logan, Mike Brown, Lamon Griggs, Eric Hensley, Gary Smith and Jason Gregory. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
