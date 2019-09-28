Jake Lindsey 95, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Longwood Nursing Facility. He was former owner and operator of Lindsey's cafe. He was a CB radio enthusiast and loved talking about his time in war. He was a WWII veteran of the United States Army and he was a Christian. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Bro. Michael James officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. He survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Olive Lindsey of Baldwyn; daughter, Belinda Lindsey of Falls Church, VA; son, Craig Lindsey (Tina) of Birmingham, AL; brother, Francis Lindsey (Billie) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Shana McDaniel (Andrew), Jacob and Sophia Lindsey, Lindsey and Lincoln Biffle; great-grandchildren; Kylie and Rylie McDaniel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jube and Carrie Bennett Lindsey; two sisters and four brothers. His nephews will serve as his pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
