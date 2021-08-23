James Malcolm Lindsey, 76 of Falkner, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 21, 2021. He was born on June 19th, 1945, to Peggy and Herman Lindsey. He was their only child. He graduated from Falkner High School in 1964 and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Ruth Jackson on May 30th, 1965. He was a barber for 53 years and was the song leader for Peoples Baptist Church for many years before retiring and pursuing the ministry of Southern Gospel music during his later years. Malcolm traveled to churches, senior gatherings, and nursing homes to encourage and uplift through song. Everywhere he went, he had a joke or story to tell, and he always had CDs of his music to give away. Throughout the years, Malcolm was a master gardener and an avid outdoorsman who many hunting and fishing trophies lining the walls of his barber shop. Most of all, he was a wonderful Daddy! Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home. Officiating will be Bro. Randy Isbell and Bro. Ronnie Barefield. Survivors include his three children: Michael (Tasha) Lindsey, Mark (Becky) Lindsey, and Stephanie (Chris) Griffin; ten grandchildren: Reed Lindsey, David Lindsey, Megan (Nolan) Wilbanks, Lauren Lindsey, Conner Griffin, Jackson Griffin, Autumn Griffin, Braxton (Elizabeth) Coombs, Carson Coombs, and Adam (Abbey) Coombs; three great grandchildren: Rowan Wilbanks, Allie Coombs, and Lily Coombs; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Sue Earney, Jean (Robert Sr.) Vick, Jerald Jackson, and Judy (Ronnie) Collins, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Dorothy; two brothers-in-law: Bobby Jackson, Billie Earny; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Jackson and Vickie Hatcher; two nephews: Ronnie and Jason Jackson; a cherished father-in-law who was more like a father: Melvin Jackson. The family would like to thank the staff of Ripley hospital, and the staff at New Albany and Oxford hospitals who provided him care during his stays, with a special thanks to his nephew and nurse practitioner, Bradley Hatcher. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
