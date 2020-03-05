Janie Lou Steele Lindsey, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born July 18, 1932, in the Fairview Community in Itawamba County to the late T.W. and Rosie Byram Steele. She was married for over 50 years to James C. Lindsey. She was retired from Itawamba Manufacturing where she worked for 38 years and was a member of Union Chapel Church of God. Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton and Terry Steele officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 2 sons; Billy (Hellen) Lindsey of Baldwyn, and Frankie Lindsey of Mantachie, 1 daughter; Sheila (Andy) Spradling of Mantachie, brother; Doyce (Margie) Steele of Fairview, sisters, Bammie (James) South and Doris Moore, both of Mantachie, grandchildren; Chris Lindsey of Baldwyn, Stephen Lindsey of Baldwyn, Carrie Lindsey of Mantachie, Callie (Rob) Thompson of Mantachie, Thomas (Katlyn) Spradling of Mantachie, and Matthew Spradling of Mantachie, great-grandchildren; Marlee Spradling, and Channing Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lindsey, her parents, T.W. and Rosie Steele, daughter in law, Charla Lindsey, grandson, Timothy James Lindsey, brothers, W.J. Steele, R.D. Steele, Cloyce Steele, and Donald "Bud" Steele, sisters, Lavell Kent, and Nell Clayton. Pallbearers will be Jerry Spencer, James Kent, Terry Steele, Ricky Steele, Mike Steele, Chuck Steele, Tony Steele, Richie Steele, Scottie Moore, Rodney Lindsey, Brad Lindsey, and Ricky Lindsey. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
