BALDWYN -- Jeffery Dewayne Lindsey, 48, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 until 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Prentiss Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

