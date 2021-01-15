Jimmy Wayne Lindsey, 67, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on January 14, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1953, in Russellville, Alabama, to Emory and Martha Elizabeth Smith Lindsey. He was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed his animals, coon-hunting, and the outdoors. Graveside services will be at 1 pm Saturday, January 16, at the Keyes Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Nita Mabus Lindsey; three sons, Jason Lindsey of Smithville, Jordan Lindsey (Christine) of Oxford, and Joshua Lindsey of Fulton; two daughters, Heather Dancer (James) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kelly Baker (Eric) of Phil Campbell, AL; three sisters, Rosemary Beard (Hershel) of Muscle Shoals, AL, Catherine Thrasher of Hatton, AL, Annette Beem (Freddie) of Tuscaloosa AL; ten grandchildren, Tyler Lindsey, Thomas Lindsey, Talon Lindsey; Fynn Lindsey, Anne Marie, Makayla Baker, Seth Baker, Lydia Dancer, Isabella Dancer, and Preston Dancer. He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Lindsey; two sisters, Margarite Lindsey, and Betty Borden; and his parents. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until service time at Keyes Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.