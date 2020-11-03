John Wayne Lindsey, 69, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, at his home in Byhalia. Services will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00am at the Red Banks Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Wednesday 5-9 PM.

