Lemoise Lindsey 89, passed away at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility on Friday, August 21, 2020. He retired from Super Sagless Inc. and enjoyed going to flea markets and fixing things. He was a member and deacon at Sandy Springs Baptist Church and attended church at Calvary Baptist Church in Marietta. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Monday, August 24, 2020 at noon with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Charles Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Era Dell Lindsey of Baldwyn; son, Danny Lindsey (Donna) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Kimberly and Kelly Guin of Marietta and Adam and Tiffany Lindsey of Saltillo; (6) great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Kennedy (Hayden) of Wheeler and Willene Joslin (Wayne) of Baldwyn; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ouida Wooldridge Lindsey; sisters, Patsy Easter, Lopez Gilley, and Onez Hill; brothers, Billy Lindsey, Glentis Lindsey, Ronnie Lindsey. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at noon. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
