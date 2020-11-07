Martha Jo Lindsey, 70, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home in Mantachie. She was born January 22, 1950, a daughter of Marlin "Frog" Evans and Maggie Curtis Evans. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1968. She worked for Bellsouth for 33 years, starting as an operator and was a frame attendant upon retirement. She also worked at Saltillo Primary Lunchroom and was a victim/child advocate for Survival, Inc. She fought cancer for seven years and always ministered to others fighting cancer. Her caring heart and quick wit made an impression on so many through the years. When her health allowed her, she loved to be the Fairy Godmother at the LeBonheur Father/Daughter Ball every year, and volunteering at her church, Ozark Baptist, with the Golden Believers. Her hobbies were crocheting, arts and crafts, and stained glass. She was a faithful fan of the Tennessee Volunteers football team and loved to sing "Rocky Top" when they scored. She was an animal lover, especially her dogs Loucille and Bodie. Her grandchildren and great-grandchild were the loves of her life, and she was eager to meet the newest great-grandson, Wyatt, due in a few weeks. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. She is survived by a daughter, Mindi Guin (Steve) of Mantachie; a son, Jesse Steward of Southaven; two step-sons, Carrol Lindsey (Mika) of Huntsville, Ark., and Justin Lindsey of Fayetteville, Ark.; a sister, Carolyn Clayton (Joe) of Saltillo; a sister-in-law, Elaine Cox of Hernando; her grandchildren, Jacob Underwood (Savanna) of Baldwyn, Joleigh Goodson of Mantachie, Adrianna Guin of Oxford, Savanna Guin of Starkville, and Henry Lindsey, Heston Lindsey, and Hadlee Lindsey, all of Huntsville, Ark.; her great-grandchild, Raelynn Underwood of Baldwyn; and her BFF, Carol Crump of Saltillo. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 28 years, Morris Lindsey; her niece, Amy Clayton; and a special aunt, Sadie Mills. Pallbearers will be Jacob Underwood, Darrell Underwood, Rob Clayton, Mike Wilburn, Ben Guin, Tildon Guin, and Brad Clayton. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital or the Golden Believers at Ozark Baptist Church, Marietta, MS. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Hospice, Elite Medical, Dr. Linda Smiley, and the West Cancer Clinic. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
