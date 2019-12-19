Martha Reed Lindsey, 79, passed away December 18, 2019 after an extended illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 PM Friday, December 20 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church witha visitation one hour before services. Dr. Jack Bennett will officiate and private interment is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. She was born November 1, 1940in Oxford, MS, the daughter of the late Lytle & Pearl Goolsby Reed of Falkner. She was a graduate of Falkner High School and a member of Falkner Baptist Church. In 1957, she married Tommy E. Lindsey, a 20 year United States Air Force Veteran who preceded her in death July 25, 2018. Mrs. Lindsey enjoyed watching Gaither videos of television, crossword puzzles and telling jokes. She loved her family and her Lord. Mrs. Lindsey is survived by three daughters, Kathy (David), Mendy and Joy, one son, Tom (Christie), an adopted son, Chris (Mandi), grandchildren, Miranda (Omar), Josh, Lindsey, Daniel, Emily and Quinton, great grandchildren, Abram and Lilly, her brothers, Carl (Dortha), Larry (Gayle) and two sisters in law, Sara (Glenn) and Joyce. In addition to her parents and husband of 62 years, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jr., her sisters, Edith, Ruth, Lila and Lily, brother in law, Danny and grandson, Matt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim Lindsey, Jonathan Boler, Kerry Elliott, Omar Judah, Josh Smith, Daniel Lewis, Hudson Moore, Brayden Moore, Carson Moore, Landon Moore and David Smith. The family request that memorials be directed to the Gideon's, PO Box 4, Ripley, MS, 38663 or The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree ST. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Lindsey family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
