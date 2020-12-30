Lindsey, Mary Jo Norton

Mary Jo Norton Lindsey, age 91, of Caldwell/Forrest City, AR died December 28, 2020 at Traceway Retirement Center, Tupelo, MS. Mrs. Lindsey was born in Evening Shade, AR. on October 4, 1929 to Foster and Dessa Norton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 62 years, Billy Louis Lindsey.
She graduated from Moro High School. She attended Arkansas State University and graduated from Arkansas State Teachers College in 1950. She met her husband while at Arkansas State University, and they were married in 1951. They made their home in Caldwell.
Mrs. Lindsey is survived by her children, Louis Lindsey (Rosanne) of Austin, TX, June Hightower (Eddie) of Madison, MS, and Polly Crenshaw (Richard) of Tupelo, MS. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charles Lindsey (Ying) of Austin, TX., Cole Crenshaw (Elizabeth) of Tupelo, MS., and Lindsey Halvorson (Justin), of Paducah, KY. She also is survived by two great grandchildren, Will and Liza Crenshaw.
Mrs. Lindsey was a member of Forrest City United Methodist Church. She served her church in many ways. She was a Sunday School teacher, participated in Bible School, a member of the UMW afternoon circle, the Homer Townes Sunday School Class, and also served as a trustee for the church. She was a life member of Forrest City Junior Auxiliary and a member of Forrest City’s BF Chapter of PEO. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, and an avid crafter. Together, Mr. And Mrs. Lindsey were honored by the St. Francis County Farm Bureau with the Farm Heritage Century Award, sponsored by the St. Francis County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. Mrs. Lindsey’s main priorities in her life were her church and her family. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held due to COVID precautions on Monday, January 4th at Lindsey Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Izard, Forrest City, AR 72335 or Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, P.O. Box 1567; Tupelo, MS 38802. Visit online registry at stevensfuneralhome.net.
