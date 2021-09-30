James Matthew "Matt" Lindsey, II, 36 died on September 29, 2021. Matt was a devoted husband, father, and son. A devout Christian, strong in his faith for his Lord. Matt was a beloved member of Thrasher Baptist Church, and friend to so many. Matt was a 2003 Booneville High School Hall of Fame graduate and had an Associate's Degree in Business from Northeast Community College. Matt married Layne Pettigrew, his high school sweetheart in 2006. From a young age, Matt shared a passion for classic cars with his father, working side by side at their family business, Booneville Auto Sales. He had a passion and knowledge like no other for classic cars. In 2019, he started The Vintage Vault, using his talents to restore classic cars. Matt's interest in the Acura NSX lead him and friend Charles Brown into a side venture, NSX Rack Repair. Together they rebuilt racks for NSX owners all over the world. He was an avid guitar collector and enjoyed teaching his daughter how to play. Matt's motto has always been "If you love what you do, then you will never work a day in your life." He truly loved what he did, and had so many friendships all over the world. His greatest blessing in life was his daughter, Jordana. They had a true bond, and thought the world of each other. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, October 1st at 1:00 p.m. at Booneville Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Bryan and Dr. Danny Rowland officiating. Visitation will be held September 30th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Booneville Funeral Home, 506 North Third Street, Booneville, MS 38829. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery, Booneville, MS. He is survived by his wife, Layne Pettigrew Lindsey; daughter, Jordana Lindsey; mother, Lafonda McCreary Bell of Booneville; father, Mac Lindsey of Booneville; parent-in-laws, Kent and Nancy Dees of Tupelo and Jeff and Jennifer Pettigrew of Plantersville; grandparents, Layne and Syble Dees of Booneville and Fred and Brenda Pettigrew of Plantersville; brother-in-law, Taylor Dees and wife Samantha of Petal; sisters-in-law, Alix and husband Andrew Stockman and Holli Anna Pettigrew of Plantersville; nieces, Claire Dees and Aria Stockman; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents: Herbel and Annie Lou Lindsey, Fred and Lea Illa McCreary, and Doris Bryan. Pallbearers include: Eric Jones, Charles Brown, Robbie Woodard, Shaun McAnally, Eric McAnally, Jonathan Lindsey, Reed Lindsey, and Richard Shook. Honorary Pallbearers include his Vintage Vault Team: Richard Asher, Jessie Bennett, Eric Goldsmith, Joe Dixon, Tim Morton, Mitchell Sample, Channing McGee, and Michael Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
