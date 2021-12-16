Milton Bruce Lindsey, 74 died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 26, 1947 in Ripley to Bruce and Virginia Bryan Lindsey. Milton served his country in the US Air Force which propelled him into his career as a truck driver. He enjoyed tinkering with anything that had an engine, whether antique cars or hot rods. Milton loved spending time with his family sharing a great meal together. He leaves behind six children, Virginia Faye Cook (Toby) of Saltillo, Michael Bruce Lindsey (Joe Ann) of Mooreville, Mitchell Wayne Lindsey of Mantachie, James Harrison Henson (Susan) of Michie, Tenn., James Lary Essary (Delia) of Jumpertown, and Terry Lee Hardin (Crystal) of Roanoke, Virginia; four siblings, Peggy Wallace (Gerald) of Fulton, Carol Dickey of Saltillo, Billy Lindsey (Sheila) of Fulton, and Betty Henson (Larry) of Mooreville; 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Bruce Hardin and a sister, Bonnie Villalobos. The family will celebrate Milton's life with a time of visitation from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
