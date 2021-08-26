Paul Steven Lindsey, 65, resident of Burnsville, passed away August 24, 2021. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mr. Lindsey will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mr. Lindsey was born May 5, 1956 in New Albany to the late James Clifton Lindsey and Helen Moore Lindsey of Myrtle. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School and was employed with Tennessee Valley Authority where he assisted in the building of the Tombigbee Waterway. A Christian and true Patriot, Mr. Lindsey will be remembered for his love of collecting civil war memorabilia, hunting for artifacts, and sharing a good joke or story with anyone he met. He will be missed by those whose lives he touched most. Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Kim Ogle(Jared) of Lexington, KY, one son, Steve Lindsey of New Albany, one sister, Mary Foley(David) of Cotton Plant, three grandchildren, Ty Ogle, Addison Lindsey, and Paden Lindsey, four nieces, Jessica Haley, Amanda Baird, Audra Ash, and Tonya Shakelford, and a special friend, Carolyn Lindsey. He is preceded in death by one brother, Jesse Lindsey and one nephew, Craig Foley. The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lindsey family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.