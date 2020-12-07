Richard Carey Lindsey, 75, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his residence in Mantachie. He was born on November 14, 1945, in Pontotoc, the son of Elvie Reid and Timey Lindsey. Richard honorably answered his nation's call and served with the 58th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War as a proud soldier in the United States Army. During his service overseas Richard attained several medals and awards before being honorably discharged as a Specialist. Richard was a talented musician who enjoyed playing his guitar and singing and a former song director at Shiloh Southern Baptist Church where he was also a member. He is survived by four children, Rickey Lindsey (Lise) of Dorsey, Suzanne Lindsey (Donald Wayne Scott) of Pontotoc, Amy Cates (Jamie) of Mantachie and Jonathan Barnard (Stefanie) of Savanah, Tenn.; two sisters, Mae Marino and, Sheila McLaughlin; three brothers, Danny Lindsey ( Cheryl), Anthony Lindsey (Sheryl), and Ronald Lindsey (Sharon); twelve grandchildren, Kari Riner, Austin Lindsey, Amber Hudson, Jozie Watson, Jake Herring, Chase McKenzie, Kayla Cullins, Lakyn Cates, Briley, Denver, Jonrhett, and Katie Barnard; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joseph Lindsey; two brothers, Clifford and Fulton Lindsey. Private family graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Carey Springs Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Humphres officiating. Due to COVID-19 all services will be private. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
